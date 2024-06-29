Nagalakshmi Parvathi wins the Guntur round of The Hindu ‘Our State Our Taste’ cookery contest 

The Hindu ‘Our State Our Taste’ culinary competition drew an enthusiastic response in Guntur on June 29 (Saturday).

Participants, who included young talent, thronged The Capital Hotel to showcase their cheffy skills. They prepared a wide variety of cuisines, which were authentic flavors of Andhra Pradesh, using AASHIRVAAD Masala Karam.

The competition aims at tapping the hidden culinary talent of enthusiasts hailing from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Contestants were encouraged to prepare either their best traditional dish, or add a modern twist to a timeless recipe.

The event saw a high level of culinary skill and creativity, making the judges’ task a challenging one. The contestants also came up with an array of dishes such as ‘Sajja Pindi Halwa’, ‘Rava Laddu’, ‘Multi Millets Vada’, ‘Perugu Chakalu’, ‘Coconut Munja’ and ‘Kabbari Annam’.

Nagalakshmi Parvathi emerged winner of the preliminary round, impressing the judges with her exceptional Andhra cuisine, ‘Black Moong Dal Curry’.

She will now advance to the grand finale, which will be held in Vijayawada on July 27.

T. Revathi was declared the first runner-up and Rajyalakshmi the second runner-up.

The judges for the contest, celebrity chefs ‘ETV’ Raju and Chinnam Raju, evaluated the dishes based on several criteria, including taste, texture, flavour, and presentation.

In the grand finale, the topper will receive a cash prize of ₹75,000, while the winners who stand second and third will get ₹50,000 and ₹25,000 respectively.

The ‘Our State Our Taste Cookery Competition’ is presented by AASHIRVAAD Masala Karam, Powered by Parry’s Dal / Pulses, in association with RKG Ghee & Bambino. While the Textiles Partner is CMR Shopping Mall, the Jewellery Partner is GRT Jewellers, the Energy Partner is Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, adn the Knowledge Partner is Raju’s Food Art.

The event was a great success, celebrating the rich culinary heritage of Andhra Pradesh and providing a platform for aspiring chefs to showcase their talents.

The prizes were distributed by Murali Madhav, Regional Head, The Hindu Group, Vijayawada; K. Ravi Kumar, Senior Deputy Manager, The Hindu Group, Visakhapatnam; Krishna, Brand Team; Grandhi Vinod Kumar, Area Executive, Aashirvaad Masala Karam; M. Kumar, Zonal Sales Officer, Parry Dal; Shivananda Babu, ASM, and Murali Krishna (Sales) of RKG Ghee; Ravi Kiran, Regional Sales Manager from Bambino; Naveen Kumar, Store Manager, CMR Shopping Mall; Madan Mohan, Event Manager, GRT Jewellery; K. Nallareddy, Manager, LPG Sales, Indian Oil Corporation; Knowledge partners — chefs ETV Raju and Chinnam Raju.