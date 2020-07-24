Nadu-Nedu to be extended to anganwadi centres

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials concerned to extend the Nadu-Nedu initiative to anganwadi centres and develop them with 10 facilities that are being provided in the government schools.

Mr. Jagan at a review meeting at his camp office with the officials also asked them to focus on the YSR Sampoorna Poshana programme to ensure quality food to children and women at anganwadi centres.

He directed them to improve the quality of services at anganwadi centers for the benefit of women and children and also set up a system to closely monitor the programme.

Categorisation of services

The Chief Minister asked the officials to categorise the services at anganwadi centres into two with services related to pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children aged below 36 months as one category and services related to children between 36-72 months age into another category.

Mr. Jagan felt that it would be better if the pre-primary classes (LKG, UKG) were set up in primary schools instead of anganwadi centres as announced recently.

However, he asked the officials to prepare an action plan after a detailed study on the modalities in a week to 10 days.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to devise a plan as to how best the pre-primary and primary school children are benefited by the programme by changing the syllabus accordingly.

The Chief Minister also directed the authorities to ensure that ₹5,000 was provided to women under the Aarogya Asara after childbirth.

At present, there are 55,607 anganwadi centers in the State and 20,957 are being operated in dedicated buildings.