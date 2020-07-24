Nadu-Nedu to be extended to anganwadi centres

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials concerned to extend the Nadu-Nedu initiative to anganwadi centres and develop them with 10 facilities that are being provided in the government schools.
Mr. Jagan at a review meeting at his camp office with the officials also asked them to focus on the YSR Sampoorna Poshana programme to ensure quality food to children and women at anganwadi centres.
He directed them to improve the quality of services at anganwadi centers for the benefit of women and children and also set up a system to closely monitor the programme.
Categorisation of services
The Chief Minister asked the officials to categorise the services at anganwadi centres into two with services related to pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children aged below 36 months as one category and services related to children between 36-72 months age into another category.
Mr. Jagan felt that it would be better if the pre-primary classes (LKG, UKG) were set up in primary schools instead of anganwadi centres as announced recently.
However, he asked the officials to prepare an action plan after a detailed study on the modalities in a week to 10 days.
The Chief Minister also directed the officials to devise a plan as to how best the pre-primary and primary school children are benefited by the programme by changing the syllabus accordingly.
The Chief Minister also directed the authorities to ensure that ₹5,000 was provided to women under the Aarogya Asara after childbirth.
At present, there are 55,607 anganwadi centers in the State and 20,957 are being operated in dedicated buildings.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath