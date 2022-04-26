Nadu-Nedu second phase works to begin on May 2 in Krishna

360 schools to be developed with ₹100 crore

360 schools to be developed with ₹100 crore

Krishna district Collector P. Ranjith Basha has said that the second phase works of Nadu-Nedu in schools will begin from May 2 in the district.

During Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy‘s review meeting with the Collectors on Tuesday, Mr. Basha said 587 schools in Krishna were renovated with ₹100.61 crore and in the second phase 360 schools with about ₹100 crore would be developed.

He said elected representatives would lay the foundation stone for the development works on May 2 across the district.

The Collectors and Joint Collectors were asked to review the progress of the housing project twice a week. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed various schemes and programmes.

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao, Joint Collector S. Nupur Ajay also took part in the meeting.

Following the meeting, Mr. Dilli Rao asked the district officials to complete the second phase of Nadu-Nedu works before the schools reopen for the coming academic year. He asked the officials concerned to complete the construction of ward and village secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, and Health Clinics at the earliest.