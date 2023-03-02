ADVERTISEMENT

Nadu-Nedu phase-II tenders placed for judicial preview

March 02, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Under the second phase of Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu programme, the Government has decided to call e-procurement tenders through the Andhra Pradesh Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (APEWIDC) for taking up painting works at Government schools.

In a statement on Thursday, the Corporation Managing Director C.N. Deevan Reddy said as part of the process, the tender documents were sent for judicial preview to Justice B. Sivasankar Rao.

Mr. Reddy said the documents were uploaded in the judicial preview website www.judicialpreview.ap.gov.in to ensure transparency. “Anyone who wishes to raise objections or give suggestions may do so by March 6, 2023,” he said.

