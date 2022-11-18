Nadendla Manohar to hold JSP review meets in Vizianagaram from November 22

November 18, 2022 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Jana Sena Party’s Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar will take up constituency-level review meetings from November 22 to 29 in Vizianagaram, according to a press release from the party political secretary P. Hari Prasad.

Mr. Manohar will hold deliberations with the party leaders of the Assembly constituencies of Vizianagaram and Parvatipuram districts.

Recently, JSP president Pawan Kalyan visited the Gunkalam Jagananna layout located on the outskirts of Vizianagaram. In this backdrop, the party chose the city to conduct its meetings.

The party senior leaders have been making arrangements for the meetings.