Nadendla Manohar, Kanna Lakshminarayana vow to work for defeat of YSRCP

December 15, 2022 05:34 am | Updated 05:34 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
JSP leader Nadendla Manohar with BJP leader Kanna Lakshminarayana in Guntur on Wednesday.

JSP leader Nadendla Manohar with BJP leader Kanna Lakshminarayana in Guntur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Jana Sena Party’s political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar called on BJP national executive member Kanna Lakshminarayana on Wednesday.

Later, addressing the media, Mr. Manohar and Mr. Lakshminarayana said they would work for the defeat the YSRCP in the elections.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had pushed the State into a crisis, they alleged.

Meanwhile, JSP district president B. Srinivasa Yadav ruled out the possibility of inviting Mr. Lakshminarayana into the party.

“It was just a courtesy call. The leaders did not discuss anything about internal differences in the BJP,” Mr. Srinivasa Yadav said.

The meeting assumed significance in the wake of Mr. Lakshminarayana’s recent comments that the BJP State president Somu Veerraju did not handle the alliance in a proper manner.

