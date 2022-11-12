Nadendla Manohar condemns Jana Sena leader Kiran Rayal’s arrest in Tirupati 

Nadendla Manohar asserted that Kiran Rayal’s detention was an act of political vengeance and what was highly objectionable was keeping his family members in the dark about it.

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
November 12, 2022 11:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

ADVERTISEMENT

Jana Sena Party (JSP) political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar strongly condemned the alleged implication of Kiran Rayal, JSP in-charge of Tirupati constituency, in false cases and his arrest on Friday evening (November 11.) 

He asserted that Mr. Rayal’s detention was an act of political vengeance and what was highly objectionable was keeping his family members in the dark about it. The police did not even issue prior notices.

Mr. Manohar said Mr. Rayal was hauled up for daring Minister R. K. Roja for an open debate on the development of Nagari constituency. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Several JSP leaders including women have since faced intimidation and cases were booked against them on frivolous grounds. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“Everyone knows how Ms. Roja speaks and she was apparently behind the arrest of Mr. Rayal, who was unrelenting in his criticism of the government’s failures,” Mr. Manohar added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app