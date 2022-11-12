Andhra Pradesh

Nadendla Manohar condemns Jana Sena leader Kiran Rayal’s arrest in Tirupati 

Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar. File

Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Jana Sena Party (JSP) political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar strongly condemned the alleged implication of Kiran Rayal, JSP in-charge of Tirupati constituency, in false cases and his arrest on Friday evening (November 11.) 

He asserted that Mr. Rayal’s detention was an act of political vengeance and what was highly objectionable was keeping his family members in the dark about it. The police did not even issue prior notices.

Mr. Manohar said Mr. Rayal was hauled up for daring Minister R. K. Roja for an open debate on the development of Nagari constituency. 

Several JSP leaders including women have since faced intimidation and cases were booked against them on frivolous grounds. 

“Everyone knows how Ms. Roja speaks and she was apparently behind the arrest of Mr. Rayal, who was unrelenting in his criticism of the government’s failures,” Mr. Manohar added.


