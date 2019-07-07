Nadendla Bhaskar Rao joins BJP

Former Chief Minister of unified Andhra Pradesh Nadendla Bhaskar Rao on Saturday joined the BJP in the presence of its national president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Mr. Rao was welcomed on stage at the party’s membership drive, which Mr. Shah addressed.
Mr. Rao had served as Chief Minister in 1984 for one month after he dislodged TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao, leading to a huge political outcry.
Mr. Rama Rao was subsequently reinstated as the Chief Minister after a month-long protest and condemnation from the political parties against his ouster.
Mr. Bhaskar Rao is the father of former Speaker Manohar, who is now in the Jana Sena Party.
