Nadda’s visit to A.P. exposed insecurity in YSRCP camp, says BJP MP

‘Efforts to emerge as a strong alternative in State have got a boost’

The YSRCP is nervous about its electoral prospects in 2024, says G.V.L. Narasimha Rao.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has said that the two-day visit of the party’s national president J.P. Nadda to Andhra Pradesh has given a fillip to the BJP’s efforts to emerge as a strong alternative to YSR Congress Party (YRSCP).

“The visit of Mr. Nadda shows the importance the State carries for the party. Mr. Nadda has exposed the sense of insecurity that has crept into the YSRCP,” Mr. Narasimha Rao told the media on Wednesday.

The MP said the tremendous response evoked by Mr. Nadda’s visit made the YSRCP feel nervous about the ‘impact of its autocratic and corrupt rule’ on its electoral prospects in 2024.

CAG report

“The BJP will no longer tolerate if it is belittled by the YSRCP. The YSRCP government has lost its credibility. It is diverting Central government schemes and funds, which was evident from a report of the Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG). This is why objectives of various Central schemes could not be realised,” said the BJP MP.

The CAG, in its report six months ago, had categorically stated that of the more than ₹16,608 crore released by the Centre in 2018-19 financial year for the implementation of various welfare schemes, the State had spent only ₹4,518 crore.

While this was so, the Chief Minister and his Ministers were making rounds of Delhi. “If it is not to raise fresh debt, what else is the agenda?” Mr. Rao questioned.

He dared that if the YSRCP government has the courage to rebut the allegations, none other than the Finance Minister should come for a debate.

Quoting the CAG report, Mr. Narasimha Rao pointed out that a substantial chunk of the loans being raised by the YSRCP government was going into debt servicing.

“The Central government has given grants to Andhra Pradesh more liberally than any other State. As far as the devolution of funds is concerned, there has been no discrimination,” the MP asserted.