Nadda to tour A.P. on June 6 and 7

BJP State co-incharge Sunil V. Deodhar has said that party national president J.P. Nadda will tour the State on June 6 and 7.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Mr. Deodhar said Mr. Nadda would take part in the ‘Godavari Garjana’ on June 7 in Rajamahendravaram, where he would reveal the strategy to be adopted for strengthening the party in the State.

Earlier, Mr. Deodhar offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here.


