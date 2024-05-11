ADVERTISEMENT

Nadda seeks support for stable and development-oriented government at Centre

Published - May 11, 2024 09:17 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Flaying the YSRCP dispensation in Andhra Pradesh as ‘corrupt and and inept’, the BJP national president likens it to a mafia rule that needs to be stamped out from the State

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

BJP national president J.P. Nadda, along with TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh and JSP leader K. Naga Babu, participating in a roadshow in Tirupati on Saturday.

BJP national president J.P. Nadda has appealed to the voters of Tirupati to cast their vote in favour of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates to ensure a stable and development-oriented government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Nadda took part in an impressive roadshow by the alliance here on Saturday, along with TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh, JSP leader K. Naga Babu and Tirupati MLA candidate Arani Srinivasulu, among others, which originated at Jyotirao Phule statue and culminated at Nalugukalla Mandapam.

“The last 10 years of NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi focussed on stability, inclusive development, national security and poverty alleviation. We seek one more term for the continuance of the same,” he said.

Flaying the “corrupt and inept rule” of the YSRCP government, he dubbed the five years of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy regime as similar to “mafia rule,” and wanted the people to stamp out the regime from the State and Bhumana Karunakar Reddy’s dominance from Tirupati.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

While mentioning the “utter lawlessness” prevailing in the State, Mr. Lokesh cited the manner in which the Tirupati-based Amara Raja group’s expansion projects were shunted out from the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US