Nadda seeks support for stable and development-oriented government at Centre

BJP national president J.P. Nadda has appealed to the voters of Tirupati to cast their vote in favour of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates to ensure a stable and development-oriented government.

Mr. Nadda took part in an impressive roadshow by the alliance here on Saturday, along with TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh, JSP leader K. Naga Babu and Tirupati MLA candidate Arani Srinivasulu, among others, which originated at Jyotirao Phule statue and culminated at Nalugukalla Mandapam.

“The last 10 years of NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi focussed on stability, inclusive development, national security and poverty alleviation. We seek one more term for the continuance of the same,” he said.

Flaying the “corrupt and inept rule” of the YSRCP government, he dubbed the five years of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy regime as similar to “mafia rule,” and wanted the people to stamp out the regime from the State and Bhumana Karunakar Reddy’s dominance from Tirupati.

While mentioning the “utter lawlessness” prevailing in the State, Mr. Lokesh cited the manner in which the Tirupati-based Amara Raja group’s expansion projects were shunted out from the State.

