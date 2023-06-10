Nadda seeks ‘one chance’ for BJP in Andhra Pradesh in 2024 elections

June 10, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - SRIKALAHASTI (TIRUPATI DISTRICT)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J.P. Nadda on June 10 (Saturday) exhorted the people of Rayalaseema region to give “one chance” to the party in the 2024 elections.

Addressing a public meeting, titled ‘Mahajan Sampark Abhiyan’, on the Berivari Kalyanamandapam Road at Srikalahasti, a temple town in Tirupati district, Mr. Nadda said that the “Rayalaseema region has remained backward for generations due to political apathy of various governments.”

“The BJP, if voted to power, will remove the backwardness of the Rayalaseema region,” Mr. Nadda promised.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his brief address, Mr. Nadda spoke about the welfare schemes introduced by the Central government during the nine-year rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the Centre had laid roads of more three lakh km, ushered in digital network, and implemented a slew of schemes such as housing, health, and employment, and strengthened the public distribution system, which benefited crores of people in the country.

Instead of pursuing vote-bank politics, Mr. Narendra Modi had been focussing on aspects such as development, responsibility, and welfare, he said.

Earlier, Mr. Nadda, who reached the meeting venue at around 6 p.m. was accorded a rousing reception by the party cadres from the Rayalaseema and south coastal districts.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju, former Chief Minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy, and senior leaders Satya Kumar and D. Purandeshwari were among others present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.