Nadda raking up CAA issue for political gain, says Sailajanath

20 October 2020 23:36 IST

‘Its enforcement will trigger unrest in country’

APCC president S. Sailajanath on Tuesday criticised BJP national president J.P. Nadda’s statement on the Centre’s plan to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr. Sailajanath, referring to the reported statement of Mr. Nadda in Siliguri on Monday, said despite protests across the country, it was unfortunate that the Centre was gearing itself up to implement the “draconian law.”

He alleged that the BJP and the RSS were eyeing political gains in view of the impending elections in Bihar and West Bengal.

‘YSRCP double standards’

“The ruling YSRCP in the State had extended its support to the passage of the Act in Parliament. But when the minorities in the State protested against it, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy adopted a resolution in the Assembly against the CAA. This is nothing but an eyewash,” Mr. Sailajanath said.

“There is a need to expose the double standards of the YSRCP government on the issue,” he added.

Stating that implementation of the CAA would trigger unrest in the country, Mr. Sailajanath said it was ridiculous to ask people who were born here to prove their citizenship.

Stating that CAA implementation would polarise people on the basis of community and religion, he said certain regional parties such as the YSRCP and the TDP were trying to add fuel to the fire to further their selfish motives.

Mr. Nadda had raised the issue of separate Gorkha land in West Bengal only to mount pressure on the Mamata Banerjee government, he alleged, and added that the States would once again witness people’s movements against the discriminatory law.