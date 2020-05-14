NABARD’s ₹ 25k crore credit largesse for farmers to plough through COVID-19

Andhra Pradesh

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has made available a Special Liquidity Facility (SLF) of ₹ 25,000 crore for providing liquidity support to Regional Rural Banks, Cooperative Banks and Micro Finance Institutions (MFIs) during 2020-21.

NABARD Chief General Manager S.Selvaraj in a statement on Thursday said the SLF is being provided in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The SLF is a front-loaded liquidity support provided to banks with a view to ensuring continued flow of credit to farmers to carry out their agricultural operations smoothly even during COVID-19 pandemic period,” he said.

State RFIs get ₹ 2,500 crore

An amount of ₹2,500 crore was allotted to Rural Financial Institutions in the State. Of this, an amount of ₹1,300 crore has been released to 13 District Central Co-operative Banks and ₹1,200 crore to four Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) in the State by NABARD, Andhra Pradesh Regional Office. “This line of credit will help the banks in augmenting their financial resources for providing uninterrupted credit to farmers under Kisan Credit Card and also for issuing fresh Kisan Credit Cards to all eligible farmers in the State, to rejuvenate their agricultural operations at ground level during this difficult situation, for the Kharif crops,” he added.

