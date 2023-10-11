NABARD to provide ₹49 crore for super-speciality hospital in Parvatipuram

October 11, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) General Manager P. Jaya Kannan on Wednesday said they would provide ₹49 crore assistance for the construction of super-speciality hospital at Parvatipuram. He also promised assistance for the development of the hospitals at Bhadragiri, Saluru of Kurupam towns of Parvatipuram Manyam district.

Mr. Jaya Kannan, along with bank’s District Development Manager T. Nagarjuna, visited the Vizianagaram Government Medical College, which had been provided ₹405 crore financial assistance.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that 60% works were completed and the remaining would be over within a year.

Mr. Jaya Kannan further said that NABARD was providing ₹692 crore for the improvement of medical infrastructure in Vizianagaram and Parvatipuram-Manyam districts. He said ₹177 crore was allocated under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

NABARD consultant T. Prabhakara Rao and college principal K. Padmaleela were present.