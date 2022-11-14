NABARD organises ‘Stall in Mall’ programme for artisans

November 14, 2022 06:37 am | Updated 06:29 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Artisans from different villages will set up stalls and display their products

Rajulapudi Srinivas

A woman artisan displaying Jewelry and decoration material at a stall in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is organising a 90-day ‘Stall in Mall’ programme, aimed at encouraging rural artisans in Andhra Pradesh and enhancing marketing facilities for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the programme, being organised by NABARD A.P. Regional Office, in association with NGO Nestam, artisans from different villages will set up stalls and display their products. NABARD will provide them free accommodation, transportation and food, said Chief General Manager M.R. Gopal.

“Kondapalli and Etikoppaka toys, Pedana Kalamkari, Machilipatnam imitation jewellery, Venkatagiri, Uppada and other handloom products, decorative material, garments, leather toys from Anantapur, interior decorations, wall hangings will be displayed at these stalls,” said Bank Development Manager Milind Chousalkar.

Trending

  1. Joe Biden pleased with election turnout, says reflects quality of party's candidates
  2. At least six dead in horrific Dallas air show midair collision
  3. Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya on kidney donation: ‘It’s just a small chunk of flesh that I wish to give away to my father’
  4. Government notifies areas that will be covered under Coimbatore Urban Development Authority
  5. T.N. Rains | Red alert issued for Cauvery delta districts, Cuddalore
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Nestam CEO V. Suresh has said that each artisan will arrange a stall for 15 days. In all, around 20 stalls will be arranged by artisans from all over the State.

“The demand for latest designs in clothes is high,” said an artisan at the stall here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US