NABARD organises ‘Stall in Mall’ programme for artisans

Artisans from different villages will set up stalls and display their products

November 14, 2022 06:37 am | Updated 06:37 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
A woman artisan displaying Jewelry and decoration material at a stall in Vijayawada on Sunday.

A woman artisan displaying Jewelry and decoration material at a stall in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is organising a 90-day ‘Stall in Mall’ programme, aimed at encouraging rural artisans in Andhra Pradesh and enhancing marketing facilities for them.

As part of the programme, being organised by NABARD A.P. Regional Office, in association with NGO Nestam, artisans from different villages will set up stalls and display their products. NABARD will provide them free accommodation, transportation and food, said Chief General Manager M.R. Gopal.

“Kondapalli and Etikoppaka toys, Pedana Kalamkari, Machilipatnam imitation jewellery, Venkatagiri, Uppada and other handloom products, decorative material, garments, leather toys from Anantapur, interior decorations, wall hangings will be displayed at these stalls,” said Bank Development Manager Milind Chousalkar.

Nestam CEO V. Suresh has said that each artisan will arrange a stall for 15 days. In all, around 20 stalls will be arranged by artisans from all over the State.

“The demand for latest designs in clothes is high,” said an artisan at the stall here.

