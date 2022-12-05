Andhra Pradesh: NABARD okays ₹7,000 cr credit plan for Srikakulam district

December 05, 2022 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Srinivasa Rao K 9774

Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B Lathkar releasing NABARD credit plan in Srikakulam. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Srikakulam District Development Manager Kuppili Varaprasada Kumar, on December 5 (Monday), at a meeting with stakeholders, said the Bank would give utmost priority for the development of both agriculture and dairy sectors in the district.

Mr. Kumar said ₹7,000 crore would be allocated for the 2023-24 credit plan which was recently released by Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar.

He said that NABARD would allocate funds to achieve sustainable development of farmers and self-help groups members with its new plans like the Dairy Entrepreneurship Development Scheme, National Agriculture Marketing Infrastructure Scheme and Interest Subvention Scheme.

In an interaction with the stakeholders, Nuka Sanyasi Rao, Director of an NGO, urged Mr. Kumar to establish more agri-clinics and agri-business centers to protect the interests of tribal farmers in the district.

