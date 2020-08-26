NABARD loan to augment rural education and healthcare infra

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has sanctioned ₹1,137 crore under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) as loan assistance for augmenting the Infrastructure in Rural Education and Public Health Institutions in Andhra Pradesh.
NABARD Chief General Manager Sudhir Kumar Jannawar, in a statement on Wednesday, said an amount of ₹781.13 crore was sanctioned to the Department of School Education for installation of the drinking water supply system and construction of toilets.
More than 11,800 schools, which included Primary, Upper Primary, Secondary and Senior Secondary schools, in 664 mandals would benefit. More than 17 lakh students would also stand to gain.
The drinking water supply unit with UV purification would ensure safe drinking water to all the students in the government schools.
“The projects are proposed under the prestigious Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu programme of the Government of Andhra Pradesh. The projects are planned to be completed by March 2023,” he said.
Mr. Jannawar said that an amount of ₹356.23 crore was sanctioned to the Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare for augmentation of health infrastructure, allied infrastructure and critical medical facilities in 94 existing rural health centres across the State to provide quality healthcare services to the needy.
The projects aim was to improve the delivery of health care services by providing the required infrastructure as per Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) norms, he added.
