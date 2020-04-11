Andhra Pradesh

NABARD extends aid for study on joginis

Administrative Staff College of India takes up the project

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Andhra Pradesh Regional Office, has provided a financial assistance for a study on ‘Joginis and women affected by trafficking in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh’ being conducted by the Administrative Staff College of India, Hyderabad.

NABARD Chief General Manager S. Selvaraj, in a press release, said that the aim of the study was to assess the socio-economic impact of the customs of the joginis and to explore alternative livelihood for them. Another study on 'Strengthening the value chain of Wadi – tribal development projects in Andhra Pradesh' was also conducted by the ASCI.

