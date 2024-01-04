GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NABARD Crafts Mela begins at Maris Stella College Auditorium in Vijayawada

January 04, 2024 07:46 am | Updated 07:47 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Principal Secretary (Handlooms and Textiles) K. Sunitha looking at sarees at the NABARD Crafts Mela in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Principal Secretary (Handlooms and Textiles) K. Sunitha looking at sarees at the NABARD Crafts Mela in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The sixth NABARD crafts mela began at Maris Stella College Auditorium on Wednesday. The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is organising the event to provide a platform for the promotion of traditional handloom and handicraft products.  Principal  Secretary (Handlooms and Textiles) K. Sunitha inaugurated the  Mela in the presence of NABARD, Andhra Pradesh Regional Office CGM M.R. Gopal and others. The recent will continue until January 12.  

Ms. Sunitha advised the artisans to make their products in tune with the market demand. The NABARD is providing market support to the rural artisans. 

The speakers said that the NABAD initiatives would provide livelihood opportunities to skilled artisans, SHG members, Farmers Producer Organisations (FPOs) and Off-farm Producers Organizations (OFPOs).

As many as 69 stalls have been set up at the exhibition and handloom products from Venkatagiri, Mangalagiri, Pochampalli, Maheshwari (Madhya Pradesh), Kalamkari, wooden toys of Kondapalli, Etikoppaka and Tirupati, glass products from Uttar Pradesh, leather puppets, jute bags, jewellery, decorative products from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal and Telangana are on display. Two stalls have been allocated to the banks for creating awareness on financial literacy.

