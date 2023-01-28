ADVERTISEMENT

NABARD delegation meets Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan 

January 28, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated January 29, 2023 12:00 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

NABARD chairman Shaji K.V greeting Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office near Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

A delegation of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) led by its chairman Shaji K. V. met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday. 

On the occasion, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said he was grateful to the NABARD for its support to the State government in implementing various schemes in the education, health and agriculture sectors.

He told Mr. Shaji that the NABARD’s assistance was helping in improving the living standards of the beneficiaries of those schemes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Shaji appreciated the manner in which the Andhra Pradesh government was upgrading the infrastructure in schools and building medical colleges with the help of NABARD.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US