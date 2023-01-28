HamberMenu
NABARD delegation meets Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan 

January 28, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated January 29, 2023 12:00 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V. Raghavendra
NABARD chairman Shaji K.V greeting Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office near Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

A delegation of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) led by its chairman Shaji K. V. met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday. 

On the occasion, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said he was grateful to the NABARD for its support to the State government in implementing various schemes in the education, health and agriculture sectors.

He told Mr. Shaji that the NABARD’s assistance was helping in improving the living standards of the beneficiaries of those schemes.

Mr. Shaji appreciated the manner in which the Andhra Pradesh government was upgrading the infrastructure in schools and building medical colleges with the help of NABARD.

