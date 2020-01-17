Nabard boost for primaryschools, rural health set-up

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has sanctioned ₹1,048 crore for renovation of primary schools and hospitals in the State.

The loan under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) is for improvement of infrastructure in 615 primary schools (Mana Badi-Naadu Nedu Schemes) and rural public health institutions, including primary health centres and community health centres, a prioritised project under Navaratnalu.

NABARD Chief General Manager S. Selvaraj said the grants were meant to improve the infrastructure in government schools in tune with the initiative of the government of Andhra Pradesh.

This includes ₹515.07 crore for improving infrastructure in 510 primary schools under AP Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan and 105 residential schools under the Tribal Welfare, BC Welfare and Social Welfare departments.

UN goals

The aim is to bring about a qualitative change in terms of infrastructure and amenities in government schools. Of the 615 schools, 250 are in six Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected districts — Vishakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, East Godavari, West Godavari and Guntur.

Further, an amount of ₹533.76 crore was sanctioned for construction of four rural health centres and upgrading 43 existing health centres to conform to Indian Primary Health Standards under the National Health Mission. The proposal is also in line with United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) to ensure good health and well-being of citizens, Mr. Selvaraj added.