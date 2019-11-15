Naadu-Nedu will transform govt. schools, says Minister

Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivas on Thursday said that the ‘Naadu Nedu-Manabadi’ programme would be implemented in 1,077 schools in Krishna district.

Attending the inauguration of the programme at D.S. Municipal High School in the city, the Minister said that the scheme was aimed at transforming government schools into premium institutions. From improving the standard of education to renovating the school’s infrastructure, a wide gamut of issues would be brought under the purview of the programme, he said.

Mr. Srinivas reiterated that English would be implemented as the medium of education across all government schools from 2020, and added that Telugu would continue to be taught to students.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh, who also attended the inaugural of the programme, said that 29 schools under the VMC were selected under the first phase of the programme. He said that the programme aimed at preparing students to face evolving challenges in a technology-dominated job market.

The Nadu Nedu-Manabadi programme, flagged off by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in Ongole, will be implemented in a phased manner across all the schools in the State. In the first phase, the scheme will be implemented across 15,715 schools.