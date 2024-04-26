NAAC completes its visit to Acharya Nagarjuna University

April 26, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - GUNTUR

A team from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) completed its three-day visit to Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur on Friday. The six-member panel interacted with the heads of all departments, alumni and parents. The last time such a NAAC team visited the university was in November 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAAC ranks the educational institutions based on criteria such as curricular aspects, teaching, research, innovations, infrastructure, student support, institutional values and best practices.

During the previous assessment, the university got ‘A’ grade. The college management expects to get a better grade this time because of the development of the campus.

Vice-chancellor P. Raja Sekhar told The Hindu that significant academic and structural expansion has taken place at the university in the past four years. Many international and national seminars were organised on the campus. Moreover, faculty members and research scholars published many high quality research papers as well.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.