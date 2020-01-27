‘Na Desham Lo Amma Yila’ wins best film award at Anantha Short Film Festival 2020

The first-ever short film festival in Anantapur threw up some promising talents from the district in all aspects of film production. There were 61 entries in three categories of which 32 were chosen to be screened as part of competition.

‘Na Desham Lo Amma Yila’ - a 27-minute movie directed and produced by an M.Tech graduate of JNTU Anantapur, Arjun Devarakonda, was chosen to be the best film in the below 30-minutes category at the Anantha Short Film Festival 2020 on Sunday. Mr. Devarakonda also bagged the best director prize. The films were screened at the SS Paradise in the city on Thursday and Friday, and on Saturday, directors and scriptwriters from Hyderabad shortlisted the winners, said S. Rasheed Basha and anchor Ramesh, who organised the film festival on behalf of Ananthapur Film Society.

Main aim of the short film festival was to help bring out hidden talent in this region and give a scope to youth to express themselves in this medium, said Mr. Basha.

‘Rao Gari Pilla’ directed by Chandrakanth Pasupuleti was adjudged the best film in above one-hour category, while ‘Addillu’ directed by Vijay Kumar Kalivarapu got the award for its excellence in under 10 minutes category.