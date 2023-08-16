HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Na Bhoomi Na Desam’ drive promotes destination of historical importance in Kadapa district

Asha Rekha Foundation mobilises schoolchildren and social organisations to hoist the national flag at prominent places like the Martyrs’ memorial at Yerramukkapalli (Kadapa), Pushpagiri Mutt in Valluru, Siddavatam fort and Gandikota

August 16, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - KADAPA

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Students led by the Asha Rekha foundation displaying the national flag at Gandikota in Kadapa district as part of the week-long Independence Day celebrations.

Students led by the Asha Rekha foundation displaying the national flag at Gandikota in Kadapa district as part of the week-long Independence Day celebrations. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kadapa-based Asha Rekha Foundation is trying to promote places of historical importance in the district by bringing them to light on the occasion of Independence Day.

As part of a week-long event coinciding with the I-Day, the foundation has mobilised schoolchildren and social organisations to hoist the national flag at prominent places like the Martyrs’ memorial at Yerramukkapalli (Kadapa), Pushpagiri Mutt in Valluru, Siddavatam fort and Gandikota which resembles The Grand Canyon park of the USA.

“This serves the twin purposes of infusing a sense of patriotism in the young minds besides promoting places of spiritual and historical importance among the people of the district. This will ensure higher tourist footfall in the days to come,” said its founder Chairperson N. Nagaveni. Taking a cue from ‘Mera Mitti Mera Desh’, the campaign has been aptly named ‘Na Bhoomi Na Desam – Ghana Charitra Kadapa Matti’.

Wherever the programme was conducted, the organisation roped in students from the nearby schools and local villagers. “The local villagers are the audience where we narrated the historical importance of their place and sang the national anthem, which made them brim with pride,” Ms. Nagaveni added.

The Siddavatam Fort, built by the Matli kings, the rocky terrain of Gandikota and the riverbed at Pushpagiri reverberated with patriotic songs. The event’s highlight was the involvement of differently-abled children, visually challenged persons and the aged in the series of programmes.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Independence Day

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.