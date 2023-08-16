‘Na Bhoomi Na Desam’ drive promotes destination of historical importance in Kadapa district

August 16, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - KADAPA

Kadapa-based Asha Rekha Foundation is trying to promote places of historical importance in the district by bringing them to light on the occasion of Independence Day.

As part of a week-long event coinciding with the I-Day, the foundation has mobilised schoolchildren and social organisations to hoist the national flag at prominent places like the Martyrs’ memorial at Yerramukkapalli (Kadapa), Pushpagiri Mutt in Valluru, Siddavatam fort and Gandikota which resembles The Grand Canyon park of the USA.

“This serves the twin purposes of infusing a sense of patriotism in the young minds besides promoting places of spiritual and historical importance among the people of the district. This will ensure higher tourist footfall in the days to come,” said its founder Chairperson N. Nagaveni. Taking a cue from ‘Mera Mitti Mera Desh’, the campaign has been aptly named ‘Na Bhoomi Na Desam – Ghana Charitra Kadapa Matti’.

Wherever the programme was conducted, the organisation roped in students from the nearby schools and local villagers. “The local villagers are the audience where we narrated the historical importance of their place and sang the national anthem, which made them brim with pride,” Ms. Nagaveni added.

The Siddavatam Fort, built by the Matli kings, the rocky terrain of Gandikota and the riverbed at Pushpagiri reverberated with patriotic songs. The event’s highlight was the involvement of differently-abled children, visually challenged persons and the aged in the series of programmes.