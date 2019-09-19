N. Srinivasan, Sudha Murthy on TTD trust board

Vice-Chairman and MD of India Cements Narayanaswami Srinivasan earned the rare distinction of becoming the first person to get nominated to the TTD Board of Trustees for the third time.

Though Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murthy was also inducted for the third time, her first term lasted only two months while the second only a year.

Mr. Srinivasan’s nomination is seen as a continuation of a long-standing tradition of nominating well-known personalities who are deeply religious. He had served the board from 2004 to 2008 for two full terms which lasted for a total of four years.

Contributions

Mr. Srinivasan was instrumental in enhancing the quality as well as production of the famous Tirupati laddu prasadam.

It was during his tenure that the mechanisation of potu (kitchen) inside the temple of Lord Venkateswara gained pace, resulting in the production of laddus shooting up from a lakh to over 3.5 lakh per day.

Mr. Srinivasan also played an instrumental role in the construction of a boondi-making kitchen aimed at enhancing the laddu production. He personally paid for the entire cost which ran into ₹3 crore.

He is also regarded as the chief architect in the setting up of a conveyor belt for easy transportation of laddus from inside the temple kitchen to the distribution counters outside the complex. Earlier, the laddus were manually carried in trays by the temple staff to the distribution counters, resulting in congestion at the ‘Mahadwaram’. Having conceived the idea, Mr. Srinivasan also expressed his willingness to fund the project which is estimated to have cost ₹1.5 crore.

Even before Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy considered his name for the third time as the member trustee of TTD board, Mr. Srinivasan had expressed his desire to donate another ₹3 crore towards the construction of an additional boondi kitchen which, when completed, can boost the laddu production to over seven lakh a day.