N. Srinivasan in TTD board for fourth time in a row

Tirumala

17 September 2021 09:39 IST

Industrialist earlier contributed ₹3 crore for construction of boondi making complex in Tirumala

Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Chennai-based India Cements Limited (ICL) Narayanaswami Srinivasan has become the first person to be nominated to the TTD trust board for the fourth consecutive time.

As never before, the State government, this time, has wilted under heavy pressure, with several Union Ministers and top politicians recommending the names of their followers and well-wishers for the trusteeship in the prestigious board.

In spite of it, Mr. Srinivasan found himself accommodated when Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy formally approved the names of 30 members on Wednesday.

While 24 of them, including Mr. Srinivasan, were nominated as members, four were appointed as ex officio members, and the remaining two as special invitees without the power of voting.

Mr. Srinivasan, who was first nominated to the board in 2004, represented it again in 2006 and 2019, before finally getting inducted now.

While his three previous terms lasted their full tenure of two years each, he will continue as member till 2023 during his present stint.

Pivotal role

Mr. Srinivasan, who is known for his philanthropic activities, had contributed over ₹3 crore for the construction of a “boondi making complex” at the Tirumala temple and also played a pivotal role in enhancing the quality and production of laddus during his first two stints.

Jupalli Rameshwar Rao, Parthasaradhi Reddy, Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy, Mooramsetty Ramulu and Lakshminarayana from Telangana have been nominated for the second time in a row.