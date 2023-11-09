HamberMenu
N. Srikant appointed additional secretary of Ministry of Power and New and Renewable Energy 

During his tenure as the Energy Secretary in Andhra, he played a key role in implementing cost-effective measures that led to substantial economic savings for the State. 

November 09, 2023 03:11 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V. Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
N. Srikant, additional secretary of the Union Ministry of Power and New & Renewable Energy

N. Srikant, additional secretary of the Union Ministry of Power and New & Renewable Energy | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Andhra Pradesh cadre IAS officer N. Srikant has been appointed as the additional secretary of the Union Ministry of Power and New and Renewable Energy, according to an official release. 

Mr. Srikant was transferred as a joint secretary in the Union Cabinet last year, before which he was Secretary (Energy) in the Government of Andhra Pradesh and held various other positions, including the first Commissioner of AP Capital Region Development Authority. 

A 1998-batch officer of the All India Services, Mr. Srikant was also Chairman and Managing Director of AP-Transco. During his tenure as the Energy Secretary, he played a key role in implementing cost-effective measures that led to substantial economic savings for the State. 

Under his guidance, the AP power utilities declared savings of ₹4,783 crore by opting for open market purchase of power and reverse tendering in coal transportation in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Additionally, the Energy Department reported savings of around ₹2,350 crore through spot market electricity purchases during the same period. For these and many other achievements, the Andhra Government won appreciation at the national level. 

On the occasion of his appointment, Mr. Srikant said he would take up various programs as per the policy of the Ministry of Power with due priority to all States in promotion of renewables for enhancing the economy and improving the living standards of the people.

