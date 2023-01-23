HamberMenu
N. Sanjay is chief of Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department

January 23, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh government has posted Additional Director General of Police N. Sanjay of the 1993 batch as the chief of the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

According to a Government Order issued by Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, the incumbent chief of CID P.V. Sunil Kumar has been asked to report to the General Administration Department (GAD).

Mr. Sunil Kumar, who is also a 1993 batch IPS officer, has been promoted to the rank of Director General of Police recently by the State government. Meanwhile, Mr. Sanjay has been asked to continue as Director General, A.P. State Disaster Response and Fire Service with full additional charge until further orders.

