N-plant: land to be handed over to NPCIL by October

The State government will officially transfer 2,200 acres of land to the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) by October 2017 for construction of India’s biggest atomic power plant in Kovvada village of Ranasthalam mandal in the district. Revenue officials will hand over 500 acres by August 15 and the remaining in a phased manner.

District Collector K. Dhanunjaya Reddy has been according top priority to overcome practical difficulties in acquiring land in sensitive villages. As most of the villagers who face displacement have agreed to accept a compensation of ₹18 lakh per acre offered under the Land Acquisition Act of 2013, the acquisition process is going on smoothly. However, a few of them have expressed unhappiness over payment of lesser amount than promised because of “mistakes” in the records.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Dhanunjaya Reddy said that compensation amount was being finalised for structures, trees, and other properties.

“The villagers are cooperating with us as almost all their demands have been accepted. Apart from paying compensation, we are constructing a model colony for them in Dharmavaram village near Etcherla. In all, 213 acres of forest land has been acquired for the purpose. This apart, we are scouting for land for construction of gated community for the NPCIL officials and staff,” he said.

NPCIL Project Director G.V. Ramesh, who has been pursuing the issue with Mr. Dhanunjaya Reddy and Joint Collector K.V.N. Chakradharbabu for the last two months, has expressed happiness over the progress of land acquisition.

“The NPCIL has already deposited ₹384 crore with the district administration towards payment of compensation. A few villagers have already received the amount and the remaining will be paid in a phased manner. Representatives of the Westinghouse Electric Corporation have been in touch with us. The company will construct the project as per the previous agreement,” he added.