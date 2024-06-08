N. Chandrababu Naidu to take oath as Andhra Pradesh CM on June 12

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu will take oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on June 12 at 11.27 a.m.

A place close to an IT park at Kesarapalle near Gannavaram airport has been zeroed in as the venue for the oath-taking ceremony.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi, a few senior NDA leaders, and Chief Ministers of a few other States will attend the ceremony.

Initially, the TDP leaders identified a place near AIMS at Mangalagiri for the event. But, as it is not suitable for various reasons including security, Kesarapalle has been finalised.

Of the total 175 Assembly constituencies, the NDA bagged 164 — the TDP won 135, the JSP 21 and the BJP 8, while the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) won 11 seats.

Meanwhile, all eyes are the government and cabinet formation. Obligations from the alliance partners (JSP and BJP), leaders who had served as Ministers earlier, seniority, regional balance, caste and gender equations are some of the factors that could factor in the decision.