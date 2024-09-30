N. Chandrababu Naidu to announce new TTD trust board before Brahmotsavams

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is likely to announce the formation of a new trust board for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) before the commencement of the annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara on October 4, according to sources.

New chairman

Naidu is reportedly keen to appoint the new chairman of TTD ahead of the Brahmotsavams to ensure a smooth and timely transition of work.

Preliminary reports suggest that Mr. Naidu has already selected the member trustees after carefully considering their antecedents to avoid controversies that might besmirch the institution’s image.

The appointment of a new governing body for TTD is undoubtedly a litmus test for Mr. Naidu.

While his announcement that animal and foreign fat were found in the ghee used inside the temple is yet to die down, it is the first time in the temple’s history that the administration has remained without any governing body for such a long period.

What TTD Act says

According to the TTD Act, the recess between two board meetings should not exceed three months. In case the transmission is likely to exceed the stipulated time, the government should either decide to constitute a new board or a Specified Authority (SA) in its place for the smooth running of the administration. However, it has been nearly four months since the new government came into power in the State, and the government has yet to arrive at a final conclusion regarding the new board.

Many contenders

Several names have been circulating for the position of TTD Chairman. There has also been intense lobbying for the board membership, and the appointment of the board has been a subject of intense deliberation.

The government will also likely include eminent personalities from Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka on the board. However, the number of trustees who will be appointed is not yet known.

On the other hand, with too many contenders in the fray, Mr. Naidu has yet to reach a conclusion on selecting the new Chairman.

While the name of a prominent media organisation owner has been circulated for several days, rumour mills speculate that the name of a former Judge is also under consideration.

Despite earlier speculations, there is now a talk within the Telugu Desam Party circles that a new candidate is being considered.

Sources suggest that Mr. Naidu is currently considering two new options: a former Union Minister and a prominent spiritual personality.

In the meantime, the name of a former MLC who is considered close to Mr. Naidu is also in the air.

Mr. Naidu is likely to make a final decision before he visits the hill temple to present the customary silk vastrams to the presiding deity in connection with the annual Brahmotsavams.

