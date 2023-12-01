December 01, 2023 12:57 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST - TIRUMALA

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said his prerogative and resolve was to make the country ‘Numero Uno’ in the entire world and ensure that the people of Telugu community occupied the top position.

‘It always had been my dream and I have been working for it for the past forty five years of my political career’. Studying the progress achieved by other countries and applying their technology for the well being and advantage of the people of the state has always remained my passion he said speaking to media here on Friday.

He ducked a question when asked as to from when would he turn politically active and come amidst the public and said that he would reveal it later. I will definitely keep you (media) informed about my future plan of actions but at present, I am planning to visit a couple of more temples after going from here. Lord Venkateswara is our family deity and its the reason why I have prioritized my visit to the hill temple in the first instance and added that he had make it a practice to seek his blessings ahead of embarking on any major task in his life..

Striking a nostalgic chord he said that he was born and brought up at a village at the foot of the hill temple town and attributed the reasons for his survival in the Alipiri bomb blast to the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.

Even recently, when I was surrounded by difficulties and subjected to severe hardships it was only with his blessings that I could overcome the strenuous phase he said and conveyed his gratitude to the people of the state for extending their solidarity to him during his turbulent times.

Earlier, Mr. Naidu accompanied by his wife N. Bhuvaneswari offered prayers at the hill temple. (eom)