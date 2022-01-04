Andhra Pradesh

‘N. Andhra growth ignored by govts.’

CPI (ML) New Democracy leader Tandra Prakash and others releasing a book on North Andhra region in Vadditandra village of Srikakulam district on Monday   | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

CPI (ML) New Democracy district unit secretary Tandra Prakash and Andhra Pradesh Arunodaya Samskritika Samakhya State leader Sannasetti Rajasekhar on Monday alleged that the Union and State government policies were helping only a few sections and regions, leading to imbalances in growth and per capita income of the people.

On the occasion of Savitribai Phule's birth anniversary, Mr. Prakash released a book, Uttarandhra Samagra Samachara Darshini, at Vadditandra village of Santabommali mandal. “The leaders with administrative powers are doing injustice intentionally to some regions. That is why, North Andhra has been neglected in the last 75 years in spite of having all resources and geographical advantages,” said Mr.Prakash.

Mr. Rajasekhar said that it was time backward classes and downtrodden sections raised their voice against the the injustice.

Leaders of various organisations were present in the meeting.


