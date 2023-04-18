Mystery shrouds woman’s death; friend battling for life in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh

April 18, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - CHITTOOR

A woman was found dead inside her beauty parlour while a man, known closely to her and her family, was found battling for his life in a pool of blood with his throat slit, in the Kondamitta area on the Chittoor-Vellore highway on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputy SP (Chittoor) K. Srinivasa Murthy said the deceased woman was identified as Durga (30), daughter of a police constable of Taluq police station in Chittoor. She had begun running her beauty parlour six months ago after completing a beautician’s course in Hyderabad.

In the afternoon, police received information that a woman and a man were lying in a pool of blood at the beauty parlour. Police rushed to the spot and found that the youth, identified as Chakravarthy, who had a deep cut wound on his neck and gashes on his hands, was alive. They found Durga lying dead next to Chakravarthy, but with no visible injuries.

Chakravarthy was rushed to a government hospital in Chittoor and was later taken to SVRR Hospital in Tirupati for better treatment. A resident of Kothagudem in Telangana, he had worked as a cook in the Middle East for a few years before returning to Chittoor and launching a small eatery.

Both Durga and Chakravarthy’s families were closely known to each other. “Their mothers had gone to Kanipakam together just the previous day. Once Chakravarthy regains consciousness, we can obtain his version of what happened,” the Deputy SP said.

Police are yet to ascertain whether Durga’s death and Chakravarthy’s near-fatal injury was part of a suicide pact between the two, or if Chakravarthy first killed Durga before trying to kill himself, police said, adding that they are also looking into the possibility of unknown assailants attacking the duo.

Durga’s body was shifted to an area hospital for an autopsy. Police have registered a case and are verifying CCTV camera footage in the vicinity of the beauty parlour to ascertain further information.