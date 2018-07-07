Mystery shrouds medico’s death

more-in

Mystery shrouded the death of a medico at the Government Medical College hostel in Kurnool on Friday morning.

Hostellers found the body of second-year student Harsha Praneeth hanging from the ceiling in the early hours. His classmates said that he was in a sombre mood during the last few weeks. The police shifted the body to mortuary for autopsy.

Responding to the incident, college Principal Dr. Ramprasad said that Harsha Praneeth might have committed suicide due to stress in following the academic calendar and not being prepared for writing examinations. He rejected the allegations of physical assault on the student during ragging by seniors, and that his death was being projected as a suicide. “Everything would come out after the post-mortem report,” Dr. Ramprasad said. Meanwhile, the medico’s father Ramanjula Reddy alleged that his son was physically attacked by seniors. The police registered a case.