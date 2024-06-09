ADVERTISEMENT

Mystery shrouds man’s death in Eluru district

Published - June 09, 2024 07:17 pm IST - NUZVID

The Hindu Bureau

One J. Venugopal Reddy, who had been missing for the last three days, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Toorpu Digavalli village in Nuzvid mandal of Eluru district. His body was found on the outskirts of the village on Sunday.

According to reports, the victim reportedly indulged in betting on the recent poll results and there was pressure on him to repay.

Superintendent of Police D. Mary Prasanthi has said that a case under Section 174 CrPc (suspicious death) has been registered.

Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Lakshmaiah said that no injuries were found on the body. The Nuzvid rural police registered a case and investigation is on, the DSP said.

