GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Mystery shrouds man’s death in Eluru district

Published - June 09, 2024 07:17 pm IST - NUZVID

The Hindu Bureau

One J. Venugopal Reddy, who had been missing for the last three days, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Toorpu Digavalli village in Nuzvid mandal of Eluru district. His body was found on the outskirts of the village on Sunday.

According to reports, the victim reportedly indulged in betting on the recent poll results and there was pressure on him to repay.

Superintendent of Police D. Mary Prasanthi has said that a case under Section 174 CrPc (suspicious death) has been registered.

Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Lakshmaiah said that no injuries were found on the body. The Nuzvid rural police registered a case and investigation is on, the DSP said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.