Mystery shrouds ‘files thrown’ at the entrance of tahsildar office in Guntur

The police are investigating into the alleged missing of files pertaining to a government department, which were reportedly thrown as waste material at the garbage located near the entrance gate of the Guntur West Tahsildar Office.

A video clip of the bunch of documents tied as a file and thrown as scrap, allegedly with an intention of hiding or destroying information, went viral on Saturday morning in the local social media groups.

Soon, District Collector S. Nagalakshmi and Superintendent of Police S. Satish Kumar ordered an inquiry into it.

Surprisingly, the files shown in the video clip were not found by the police or any official later.

Apart from the Guntur West Tahsildar office, there are offices of the Special Enforcement Bureau, Treasury, Pensioners’ Association, Arundalpet Police Station, Excise and Prohibition, and a prison located either on the same premises or adjacent to it.

Guntur West tahsildar G.V.S. Phanindra Babu said they lodged a police complaint and were analysing the CCTV footage. He said they had installed eight CCTV cameras in and out of the office, among which one recorded the place where the documents were allegedly thrown and then removed.

Mr. Phanindra Babu, however, said no files were missing from his office.

Meanwhile, the sources in the Tahsildar office said there was a small disturbance in the CCTV at around 6.30 a.m. due to which the footage was not properly recorded. Later, the footage turned pink, but was visible.

Assistant Treasury Officer (ATO) Sk. Haseena Begum said that they maintain files related to more than 15,000 pensioners, and all of them were highly secured.

SEC Circle Inspector P. Vijay Kumar said their office files were safe. Similarly, Deputy Commissioner, Prohibition and Excise, S.V.V.N. Babji Rao, explained that they too verified their office files and no file was missing.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar said that investigation was in progress.

“The video clip does not reveal the contents. Further, it does not shown any office name in it. Hence, it has became a difficult task to know the department to which the files belong,” he said.