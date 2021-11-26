Mystery shrouds death of youth at Rayagada

His family members suspect foul play

A man aged around 25 years from Geddapeta village of Padmanabham mandal in the district died in a train accident at Rayagada in Odisha on Tuesday night. The body of the person Shiva reached his native place here on Friday morning. However, the family members of Shiva suspect foul play in the case.

According to the family members, Shiva was working in an electrical shop in Padmanabham. On Tuesday, he along with his co-workers and owner had gone to a picnic with his friends to Rayagada. While rest of them have returned home, Shiva did not return. The family members alleged that Shiva’s colleagues and the owner might have killed him.

Padmanabham police said that as per Odisha police, Shiva is suspected to have fallen from a running train or hit by a train. The co-workers and the owner informed the police that while they were on their way to Padmanabham from Rayagada on a four-wheeler on Tuesday evening, Shiva got down from the vehicle, allegedly after an altercation with the co-workers. They also stated that despite searching for him, he was untraceable, so they had left him and returned. A case was registered and investigation is on.