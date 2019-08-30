Mystery shrouds death of youth at Madanapalle

Mystery surrounded the death of an 18-year-old youth, who was found charred to death on his bed in his house at Tekula Palyam village of Bommana Cheruvu Panchayat of Madanapalle rural mandal on Wednesday night.

According to the Madanapalle taluq police, the youth, Lokesh, used to work as an auto driver in Madanapalle town, living with his parents. He was reportedly in a relationship with a girl of the same village, and parents of both sides allegedly were opposing them.

Lokesh came home close to midnight on Wednesday, and went to bed. In half an hour, neighbours saw smoke billowing out of his house. After breaking the door open, they found Lokesh‘s charred body on the bed. The boy’s parents were reportedly away when the incident took place.

The police said that going by the circumstantial evidence, the youth could have been electrocuted before his body was charred in the flames following short circuit. He reportedly had the habit of placing the mobile under pillow while charging. The police claimed to have found traces of short circuit from a switch board closeby.

The police rejected rumours that the youth was done to death by his parents in an alleged act of honour killing, for refusing to part ways with his girlfriend. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.