Mystery shrouds death of two in ASR district

Mystery shrouds the death of two persons at Chuttumetta, an interior tribal hamlet under the Pedabayalu police station limits, in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district.

The police, quoting the locals, said that on June 20, Anasamma, 45, a worker in a coffee plantation, had taken ill after reaching home from work.

Instead of taking her to a doctor, Anasamma’s brother Trinadh, suspecting that she was a victim of alleged black magic, took her to a person named Sahadev, who claimed himself to be a ‘sorcerer’ in the hamlet.

It was alleged that when Sahadev reportedly blew some ash on the face of the woman, Trinadh, who was beside her, and Sahadev himself reportedly died within minutes of inhaling the ash.

After coming to know about the incident on June 22, the police, as well as the Health Department staff, arranged a counselling programme for the villagers, wherein they were advised not to believe in practises such as black magic, and instead approach the police for help.

“There is no complaint from the local residents. If we assume that the ash is laced with some poisonous substance, then how can Anasamma survive? The bodies were buried by the kin immediately after the incident,” said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile DMHO Jamal Basha said in a release on June 23 that a team of doctors, including a psychiatrist, would visit the hamlet on June 24 and conduct a health camp, besides conducting a counselling session for the residents.