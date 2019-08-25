Mystery shrouds death of tribal woman

Mystery shrouded the death of a 23-year old tribal woman, whose body was found in the bushes near Sarabhaguda Colony under Araku Police Station limits, here on Saturday.

The police said that as per the post-mortem report, there was no sexual assault on the deceased.

The deceased was identified as K. Pushpa, a native of Chinnalabudu village in Araku mandal, and works in Mee Seva at Araku Valley.

Primary investigation by police revealed that Pusha was living with a person named Mahesh, in a house at Araku Valley, for the last two months. Sources said that Mahesh was already married in the past, but has been separated from his wife.

According to Paderu ASP B. Rajkamal, Pushpa finished her shift in Mee Seva at around 6 p.m. on Friday and reportedly did not return home. On Saturday morning, her body was found in bushes by the locals.

Mahesh approached the police and said that he was not in the house since Friday and was admitted to a hospital due to ill-health. Police are now interrogating Mahesh’s first wife and family members of both the families.

Family members of the victim staged a dharna before Araku Valley Police Station demanding strict action against the persons responsible for her death.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.