Mystery shrouds death of oxen

Two pairs of oxen that bagged many prizes in State and district level competitions were found dead under mysterious circumstances at a dairy unit in Samarlakota town in East Godavari district on Saturday.

One of the pair had bagged the prize in the race held at Kaikaluru in Krishna district on Friday. The two pairs of oxen were brought back to the farm on Friday night.

In a complaint to the police, dairy farmer Valloori Satyendra Kumar said the two pairs of oxen were found dead on Saturday morning under mysterious conditions.

The approximate cost of the two pairs of race oxen is around ₹35 lakh. The Samarlakota police have registered a case and investigation is on.