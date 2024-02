February 17, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - RAMPACHODAVARAM

The Devipatnam police retrieved the body of a man from a local pond in Ramachandrapuram agency in Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Saturday. The deceased person is around 30 years old. According to Devipatnam Sub-inspector K. V. Nagarjuna, the man must have died four to five days ago. However, the man’s identity could not be established. The police registered a case and investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.