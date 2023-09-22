ADVERTISEMENT

Mystery shrouds death of labourer from Bihar in Machilipatnam train

September 22, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - MACHILIPATNAM

The victim was working at a construction site at Tadipatri in Anantapur district. Investigation is on.

The Hindu Bureau

Migrant labourer Jagannath Ram (43) of Sawanha village, Gopalganj district in Bihar, died suspiciously in Dharmavaram-Machilipatnam train. The victim was working at a construction site at Tadipatri in Anantapur district. 

Jagannath Ram was suffering from ill-health and planned to return to his native via Vijayawada. He purchased a general ticket from Tadipatri to Vijayawada and boarded the train on September 21.

Except the victim, all the passengers alighted the train at Machilipatnam. When the train reached the pitline for maintenance, the railway staff found Jagannath Ram lying in the general coach and alerted the Gudivada Government Railway Police (GRP).

The body was handed over to his family members after postmortem on September 22, the GRP officials said, adding that a case under Section 174 CrPc (Suspicious death) has been registered. Investigation is on.

